Flight operations of Sakurai Aviation Limited suspended

Flight operations of Sakurai Aviation Limited have been suspended with immediate effect following two emergency landings within the space of a few days.

Sakurai Aviation Limited operates a training academy and scenic flights for local and foreign tourists.

The Civil Aviation Authority said that the flight operations of Sakurai Aviation Limited were suspended after a flight carrying tourists made an emergency landing near Katunayake today.

The Cessna 172 aircraft was heading to Ratmalana from Sigiriya when it made the emergency landing.

Two foreigners who were on the plane sustained injuries in the incident.

This was the second aircraft belonging to Sakurai Aviation Limited which made an emergency landing over the past few days.

On 22 December a Piper Tomahawk light aircraft belonging to Sakurai Aviation Limited made an emergency landing on the beach in Payagala.

No one was injured in the incident. (Colombo Gazette)