A water cut was enforced in Colombo and the suburbs for 12 hours from around 10pm tonight (Sunday).

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board said the water cut was enforced owing to an electricity failure at the Ambatale water treatment plant.

The water supply was disrupted in Colombo, Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte, Kaduwela, Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Municipal Council area, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kolonnawa Urban Council area and Kotikawatte-Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha area. (Colombo Gazette)