Defence Ministry approval required for Sri Lankans to marry foreigners

Defence Ministry approval will be required in future for Sri Lankans to marry foreigners.

According to reports, the Defence Ministry will be required to issue security clearance for the foreigner marrying a Sri Lankan citizen.

The Government says the new guidelines have been introduced to prevent Sri Lankans from being duped by foreigners to marry them.

According to the Government, some foreigners marry Sri Lankans with the intention of carrying out drug smuggling and other illegal activities using Sri Lanka as a hub.

As a result, even a Christian Church will not be able to marry a Sri Lankan to a foreigner without the foreigner being cleared by the Ministry of Defence. (Colombo Gazette)