Defence Ministry approval required for Sri Lankans to marry foreigners

Defence Ministry approval will be required in future for Sri Lankans to marry foreigners.
According to reports, the Defence Ministry will be required to issue security clearance for the foreigner marrying a Sri Lankan citizen.
The Government says the new guidelines have been introduced to prevent Sri Lankans from being duped by foreigners to marry them.
According to the Government, some foreigners marry Sri Lankans with the intention of carrying out drug smuggling and other illegal activities using Sri Lanka as a hub.
As a result, even a Christian Church will not be able to marry a Sri Lankan to a foreigner without the foreigner being cleared by the Ministry of Defence. (Colombo Gazette)
Below 79% IQ on full display and at its best! 2/3 voted for a bunch of criminals and lunatics who should be rotting in jail not running a country…
This government does not take decisions but going crazy. It has stopped importing fertilizer for farmers, now the people do not have enough food to eat.
Seems like President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s advisors are on drugs :—)))
Absolutely absurd law! Gov is working towards dictatorship… scaring!
Some foreigners ? So, it is okay to inconvenience everyone ? Is this the first such ruling in the world ?
Are drug smugglers so desperate to ply their trade in Sri Lankan rupees ?