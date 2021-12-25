Cop opens fire inside Thirukkovil Police station killing four officers

A cop opened fire inside the Thirukkovil Police station late last night killing four officers.

The Police Media Unit said that three officers were initially killed while the Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Police Station and two others sustained injuries in the shooting incident.

A policeman injured in the shooting incident later succumbed to his injuries in hospital raising the death toll to 4.

The injured officers were admitted to the Thirukkovil and Akkaraipattu hospitals for treatment.

The policeman who carried out the shooting had later surrendered to the Police together with two T-56 weapons and ammunition. (Colombo Gazette)