US ‘Taser mix-up’ ex-officer found guilty of manslaughter

One of her relatives could be heard shouting “love you Kim” as she was handcuffed, to which she replied “love you”, according to court reporters.

Outside the courthouse, a crowd of demonstrators cheered, with some chanting Mr Wright’s name and “the people can never be defeated”.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Wright’s mother Katie said she felt “every single emotion you can imagine” as the verdict was read, adding that it had been a “long fight for accountability”.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said that the guilty verdict “shows the whole world” that those who enforce the law “are also willing to live by it”.

“My thoughts are also with Ms Potter today,” Mr Ellison added, noting she was “remorseful” and wishing “the best for her and her family”.