US blacklists Chinese biotech firms over rights abuses

The United States blacklisted over 30 Chinese biotechnology companies and organisations which it said are involved in using technologies for military applications and human rights abuses.

In a statement, US Commerce Department said that it was adding 34 Chinese entities to its Entity List, meaning that U.S. companies cannot export to the companies without a license, The Hill reported.

US Secretary of Commerce said that China is choosing to use biotechnology to pursue control over its people and its repression of members of ethnic and religious minority groups.

“The scientific pursuit of biotechnology and medical innovation can save lives. Unfortunately, the PRC is choosing to use these technologies to pursue control over its people and its repression of members of ethnic and religious minority groups. We cannot allow U.S. commodities, technologies, and software that support medical science and biotechnical innovation to be diverted toward uses contrary to U.S. national security,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo.

“The U.S. will continue to stand strong against efforts by the PRC and Iran to turn tools that can help humanity prosper into implements that threaten global security and stability,” Raimondo added.

The United States has ramped up actions to target China on right abuses of its minorities. Recently it announced the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics over rights abuses. (ANI)