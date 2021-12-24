Sialkot factory recruits another Sri Lankan following Priyantha Kumara’s murder

The Sialkot factory has recruited another Sri Lankan following the brutal murder of Priyantha Kumara.

According to the Pakistan media, Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and renowned preacher and religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel visited the Sri Lankan High Commission in Pakistan and apologized over the Sialkot tragedy.

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan, Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama said that Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Ashrafi had said that the Sialkot factory management has decided to bear all the expenses of the two children of Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana, the 49-year old Sri Lankan who was lynched by a mob on December 3, 2021 in Sialkot.

The High Commissioner said that the management has also given a job to a Sri Lankan citizen in the factory.

Maulana Tariq Jameel apologised over the incident saying Islam’s literal meaning refers to submission, surrender and peaceful reconciliation, especially compliance with divine directives. Muslims adhere to the Quran and Sunnah and are required to obey these directives.

He said the whole of Pakistan was ashamed over the barbaric act.

The High Commissioner thanked the two dignitaries for visiting and said that the Sri Lankan Government was satisfied with the steps taken by the Pakistani Government. (Colombo Gazette)