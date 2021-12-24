Nearly 3,000 chickens killed in Pannala poultry farm fire

Nearly 3,000 chickens have been killed in a fire at a poultry farm in Pannala, linked to a gas leak.

The farm caught fire early this morning and destroyed almost the entire building.

According to reports, the fire erupted in one chicken pen following an explosion believed to have been caused by a gas leak.

The fire then spread across to other chicken pens killing the birds inside.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

This is the second fire reported at a poultry farm this month where a number of chickens were killed.

On 11 December over 8000 chickens were killed in a fire at a poultry farm in Kotadeniyawa. (Colombo Gazette)