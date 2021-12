Government doctors have suspended a strike which was launched on Tuesday over various demands.

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) launched the strike after the Ministry of Health failed to address their concerns.

The GMOA staged a 24-hour token strike earlier as well in Mannar, Trincomalee, Ratnapura, Nuwara-Eliya and Polonnaruwa.

The strike was against the decision by the Secretary to the Ministry of Health to grant post internship appointments. (Colombo Gazette)