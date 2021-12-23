US notes importance of vaccines donated to Sri Lanka

The State Department has noted the importance of Covid vaccines donated by the US to Sri Lanka.

According to the State Department the US has donated over 3.4 million doses of the Covid vaccine to Sri Lanka.

The State Department noted that vaccines are critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19.

It said that its latest donation to Sri Lanka was an additional 821,340 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The vaccines were donated to Sri Lanka via the COVAX facility.

“The United States supports Sri Lanka’s ongoing efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible,” US Chargé d’Affaires Martin Kelly had said recently. “Widespread vaccination is vital to ending the pandemic, preventing the emergence of new variants, and rebuilding livelihoods. With the Sri Lankan Ministry of Health, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization, we are doing all that we can to build a world that is safer and more secure against the threat of infectious disease.”

In Sri Lanka, the United States has worked closely with the Government to respond to the pandemic. To date, the US has provided over $17.9 million in emergency supplies and critical services to Sri Lanka. This assistance has reached millions of people in Sri Lanka to control the spread of COVID-19, address urgent health needs, and mitigate the pandemic’s negative economic impacts. (Colombo Gazette)