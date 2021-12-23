Spain to require masks outdoors amid Covid surge

Germany is among a number of European countries to introduce restrictions either side of the Christmas break. From 28 December private gatherings will be limited to 10 people and nightclubs will shut.

Austria is to start closing restaurants at 22:00 from Monday 27 December and it has recommended that people celebrate the new year on a small scale. The evening curfew is being used as a signal that it is “no time to celebrate”, according to Chief Medical Officer Katharina Reich.