Seylan Conducts Digital Photography Competition; ‘Tikiri Save the Moment’

Seylan Tikiri, the Pioneer Children’s Savings Account, initiated the ‘Tikiri Save the Moment’ photography competition, encouraging children to capture the most beautiful moments in their lives. Throughout the past two years when physical movements of people were restricted due to Covid-19, photography became one of the most loved pastimes for many children.

Capturing moments that attract their eye enhances a child’s inner creativity and bring them immense joy. Understanding this, Seylan Tikiri, initiated the first digital photography competition for all Tikiri account holders, whilst instilling in them the habit of saving.

Seylan Tikiri, is a trendsetter and the most beloved children’s savings account in Sri Lanka. Adapting to global trends and creating platforms for kids in the country to also be a part of these trends has always been a goal for Seylan Tikiri. The Bank is constantly exploring innovative ways to educate, engage and encourage children on multiple aspects. With this initiative, Team Seylan wanted to encourage their youngest customers to observe, learn and capture moments via a lens, making memories for them to enjoy with their families and loves ones. The winners of the competition received amazing cash prizes and certificates of recognition, and selected photographs will also be published in Seylan Bank’s 2022 Corporate Calendar.

Commenting on the initiative, Gamika De Silva, Assistant General Manager – Marketing and Sales, Seylan Bank said: “Seylan Tikiri has always been more than just a Children’s Savings Account. We engaged with our minor account holders in a variety of activities throughout the lockdown period. Seylan Tikiri was one of the most digitally active and fastest growing minor savings accounts. We changed our approach and initiated more digital activities through our social media platforms this year, based on the interaction, enthusiasm, and feedback from our audience. Photography is a growing trend among children and we at Seylan want to encourage this habit, and allow children to express their creativity”.

The competition included two categories, for which winners were picked from among the participants. Five winners were chosen for the ‘Most Popular Photographs’, and Sandani Alahakoon, Himeth Kemsilu, J. Hirusan, Minudi Vidunya and Senuli Nethumsa emerged winners in the category based on the number of likes, shares, and responses on Seylan’s official social media platforms for their photographs. Aadil Weerakkody, Mohamed Fayaz Aathif, M. W. Pamathi Sasenya, Sameeha Safaz and Rashith emerged winners in the ‘Best Photographs’ category and were chosen by an internal panel of judges.

Seylan Tikiri will continue to focus on moulding the future generations of Sri Lanka to be responsible, educated citizens while instilling the habit of saving within them. For more information on the product and services please visit www.seylan.lk or call on 2 00 88 88.

Seylan Bank, the Bank with a Heart, operates with a vision to offer the ultimate banking experience to its valued customers through cutting-edge technology, innovative products, and best-in-class service. The Bank has a growing clientele of SMEs, Retail and Corporate Customers and has expanded its footprint with 172 branches across the country, 216 ATM units, 70 Cash Deposit Machines (CDM) and 83 Cheque Deposit Kiosks (CDK). Seylan Bank has been endorsed as a financially stable organisation with performance excellence across the board by Fitch Ratings, with the bank’s national long-term rating revised upward, from ‘A-(lka)’ to ‘A (lka)’. The bank was ranked second among public listed companies for transparency in corporate reporting by Transparency Global. Seylan Bank has also been named the Most Popular Banking Service Provider in Sri Lanka in Customer Experience by LMD consecutively in 2019 and 2020. These achievements are a testament to Seylan Bank’s financial stability and unwavering dedication to ensuring excellence across all endeavours.