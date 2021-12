Nadine Samarasinghe Pathmaraj has become the first Sri Lankan to secure a Fellowship from the London College of Music.

She secured the Fellowship in classical Singing from the London College of Music, University of West London.

Nadine has the versatile talent of singing both opera and pop.

She is also the Founder / Chairperson of Nadine’s Academy of Music Sri Lanka ( Pvt) Ltd. where students are trained in piano, singing and guitar and sent for London Music exams.