Mastercard and Mahela Jayawardena Come Together Promote the Use of Digital Payments in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan cricket legend Mahela Jayawardena joins Mastercard’s ongoing efforts to encourage digital payments usage across the country. Under this association, Jayawardena will work towards creating awareness along with Mastercard through #MasterYourWorld campaign to support Central Bank’s digital payments education drive.

Mastercard has also roped in Stephanie Siriwardhana – former Miss Sri Lanka for Miss Universe, Shenelle Rodrigo social media influencer and travel blogger, Sachini Nipunsala – television celeb and Isuru Randeniya – social media influencer to enhance the reach of the campaign. The two-month long campaign aims to educate consumers and merchants about the convenience of transacting on e-commerce platforms, online daily needs and utility payments, wide acceptance, safety and security of digital payments.

“Today, safety from contracting the virus has become one of the top priorities and digital payments are the easiest and safest way to transact with the evolving pandemic scenario. I am excited to join hands with Mastercard to support the Central Bank’s agenda of promoting digital payments and creating a digitally empowered society”, stated Mahela Jayawardena.

“Mastercard is delighted to partner with a distinguished sportsman Mahela Jayawardena to join our journey to promote the use of digital payments across the country. We hope that Mahela along with other influencers – Stephanie, Shenelle, Sachini, Isuru and the retail merchants who are an active part of #MasterYourWorld campaign, will be able to spread awareness on the benefits of using digital payments and dispelling any myths around transacting online,” said Sandun Hapugoda, Country Manager, Sri Lanka and Maldives for Mastercard.

Mahela Jayawardena is one of the leading cricketers in the game from Sri Lanka, holding an array of world and national cricket records in his 18 years old career. He was one of the most successful cricket captains for the country and currently serves as a coach and is also the Chairman of the Sri Lanka National Sports Council.