Mahinda in Tirupati on 2-day pilgrimage

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa reached Tirupati in India today on a 2-day pilgrimage.

The Sri Lankan premier was accorded a warm welcome at the Tirupati airport by officials of the Chittoor district administration led by Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy and District Collector M Harinarayana, the Indian media reported.

The Sri Lankan premier will reach Tirumala by road and will halt for the night on the hills. Accompanied by his family members, Mahinda Rajapaksa will offer prayers at the Tirumala temple on Friday morning.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has made elaborate arrangements for the 2-day visit of the Sri Lankan premier, who is an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara.

The Sri Lankan premier had last visited the hill town in February last year. (Colombo Gazette)