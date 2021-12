Jaffna Kings won the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 beating the Galle Gladiators in the final played in Hambantota today.

Batting first the Jaffna Kings scored 201/3 with Avishka Fernando scoring 63 runs and Tom Kohler-Cadmore 57.

In response, the Galle Gladiators managed to score 178 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

This is the second successive LPL win for the Jaffna team. (Colombo Gazette)