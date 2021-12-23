Gampaha Thakshila College Principal arrested on bribery charges

The Principal of Thakshila College in Gampaha has been arrested on bribery charges.

According to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, the Principal had obtained a Rs. 200,000 bribe from a parent.

The Principal had allegedly obtained the bribe to admit a student to a Grade 7 next year (2022).

Officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption had arrested the Principal when the bribe was being accepted today (Thursday).

The transaction had taken place in the office room of the school Principal.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)