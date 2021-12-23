December getaways with Amaya Resorts and Spa

It’s time to start planning your New Year’s getaway, be it sunny and sandy, cool and misty or blissful and warm. Amaya Beach, Pasikuda has always been a hot-spot for leisurely long weekends with loved ones, a haven surrounded by glorious ocean views and pristine beaches. From watersports to catamaran tours and an engaging lagoon excursion, this beautiful resort caters to your every whim and fancy. The spacious rooms boast breathtaking views while the dining options are endless with fresh seafood and the catch-of-the-day stealing the limelight.

Amaya Lake, Dambulla is the ideal escape nestled on the shores of Lake Kandalama. For a peaceful stay in the heart of Sri Lanka’s cultural triangle, with well-appointed rooms and suites, delectable meals and wine pairings, this destination offers plenty of activities and serenity to leave you refreshed and rejuvenated as you ring in 2022.

With charming surroundings and regal splendor that takes you back to the days of ancient kingdoms, Amaya Hills, Kandy sets the benchmark in the city with verdant views of surrounding mountains. A guaranteed unobstructed view during the golden hour awaits you on the terrace, after a late afternoon plunge in the lovely pool. If you are looking for a quiet holiday to end this year, Amaya Hills, Kandy is your home away from home.

All resorts will be offering a Gala New Year’s Eve dinner buffet, a traditional New Year’s breakfast and lunch during the stay. The buffets boast fresh sushi, sashimi, seafood and a variety of luscious desserts. The breakfast this New Year’s is going to be an indulgent one as the resorts serve up a traditional feast from milk rice and seasonal curries to fluffy and buttery French toast and a selection of yogurts, while the lunch is simple, but oh-so-delicious with a sumptuous spread featuring Sri Lankan favourites with steaming bowls of hot rice, fish, meat, fresh produce and an array of accompaniments to satisfy your cravings.

Rates starting from Rs. 22,000 for two inclusive of breakfast and lunch OR dinner. (Price varies on New Year’s Eve)