Couple from Sri Lanka seek court intervention to avoid deportation from India

A Sri Lankan couple have sought the intervention of the court to avoid deportation from India.

The Hindu newspaper reported that the couple, who fled the Island nation due to threats from political rivals moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Indian authorities not to deport them to Sri Lanka.

In their petition, the couple said that they were associated with a political party. Due to a dispute with members of another political party, they were advised to flee the Island nation. The petitioners said that they left Sri Lanka along with their two children by boat. They reached Dhanushkodi and later travelled to Delhi to visit the Embassy of Switzerland to India seeking a Visa and got it.

When the couple approached the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in New Delhi to receive an exit permit, they were referred to the office in Chennai where they were asked to get a clearance report from the police.

Following an inquiry, it was found that the couple had illegally entered India. They were arrested and produced before the Judicial Magistrate concerned. After they were granted bail they were detained at the Special camp in Tiruchi. The children were entrusted in the custody of their relatives in India.

Under these circumstances, the couple said the Embassy of Switzerland could extend their Visa and the Chennai police had also completed the investigation in the case and submitted a charge sheet.

The petitioners apprehended that they could be detained at the camp permanently or could be deported to Sri Lanka. If they were sent back to Sri Lanka, they would suffer at the hands of their political rivals. The authorities should permit them to go to Switzerland, they said.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan ordered notice to the Centre and the State and adjourned the hearing in the case till January 7. The court directed the Indian authorities not to deport the couple and their children till then. (Colombo Gazette)