Celebrate Spider-Man Fandom on TikTok

TikTok has connected over one billion fan communities across the world with the debut of Spider-Man: No Way Home. With almost 50 billion views of #spiderman, the Spider-Man fandom is among the most active fan communities on the platform, TikTok noted.

As Spider-Man: No Way Home premiered in theaters on the 17th of December, the shows on the opening day sold out in Sri Lanka and the franchise is spinning webs of excitement on TikTok. Whether it’s going deeper into fan theories, discussing new trailers, sharing cosplay costumes and makeup tutorials, or simply finding more information about their favorite hero, the passion and enthusiasm of the Spider-Man fandom, paired with TikTok’s features and effects, new opportunities open up for fellow fans to connect with a bigger community.

To celebrate the fandom in time for Spider-Man: No Way Home, TikTok introduced new ways for the Sri Lankan community to create, engage and entertain on the app. The app noted that users can now step into a multiverse with the No Way Home portal effect. The new effect enables the users to become their own Dr. Strange, which allows the creator to enter new dimensions and tell stories via a green screen portal simply by showing the palm of hand.

The app also noted that fans can enjoy the soundtrack videos with the Spider-Man: No Way Home film score. The full musical score from the film will be available on TikTok and creators can use the film’s music to create their own Spider-Man fandom videos timed to the launch of No Way Home.