APIIT holds Annual Graduation 2021

The Asia Pacific Institute of Information Technology (APIIT) Sri Lanka, the largest provider of foreign degrees in the country, held its Annual Graduation at the Main Hall of the BMICH on 21st December 2021.

The event was graced by Senior Professor Sudantha Liyanage, Vice-Chancellor, University of Sri Jayewardenepura as Chief Guest, Mrs. Hajar Alafifi, Chairperson and Managing Director Unilever Sri Lanka as Guest of Honour, and Professor Liz Barnes, Vice-Chancellor, Staffordshire University, UK, in attendance virtually.

The Graduation saw 397 students receive undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in the fields of Business, Computing and Law from Staffordshire University, UK.

The event marked the awarding of degrees in BEng (Hons) Software Engineering, BEng (Hons) Computer Networks and Security, BSc (Hons) International Business Management, LLB (Hons) Law, MBA, MSc Computer Science (Business Computing), and LLM International Business Law.

The ceremony celebrated the success of 44 students receiving First Class Honours degrees, 115 students receiving Second Class (1st Division) Passes, and 29 postgraduate students receiving awards with Distinctions.

The Gold medalists this year are: Gayanga Chathushan Kuruppu (BEng (Hons) Software Engineering), Ranmuthuge Vinool Deelaka Swarnasiri (BEng (Hons) Computer Networks and Security), Dinidu Ishanka Jayaweera (BSc (Hons) International Business Management), Shazneen Raadhia Carrim (LLB (Hons) Law), Thivyaa Balasubramaniam (MBA), Christina Manisha De Lile (MSc Computer Science (Business Computing), and Gangodawilege Sherine Inoka Dabarera (LLM International Business Law).

“You have earned an internationally recognised degree from a prestigious university following your studies at a reputable institution. This is indeed a great milestone in your lives, achieved through years of hard work and commitment. You have accomplished this academic milestone during a very challenging time pertaining to the pandemic. Therefore, take a moment to acknowledge the circumstances in which you have achieved this great feat. You must not forget your family, friends, loved ones, your alma-mater and most importantly, your motherland for providing you with the opportunity and support required”, said Chief Guest Senior Professor Sudantha Liyanage.

Expressing her sentiments, the Vice-Chancellor of Staffordshire University, Professor Liz Barnes said, “Every one of you graduating today has achieved something significant and special. Being awarded a degree is a life-changing achievement and a culmination of considerable effort, hard work, commitment and determination. The last year of your degree has coincided with a global pandemic that has disrupted our normal ways of studying, working and living. This has required you to adapt to new and different ways of learning and working. In overcoming these additional barriers, you have demonstrated your ability to adapt and change – skills that will be essential for your future career success. ”

Congratulating the fresh APIIT graduates, Guest of Honour, Unilever Sri Lanka Chairperson and Managing Director Hajar Alafifi, said, “Today, we celebrate you! We also celebrate your parents and families for investing, believing, and cheering you on the journey forward. It is said that the path of a thousand years begins with a single step. Today marks the end of a phase and the beginning of another chapter in your lives. Graduation is the culmination of all the hard work, dedication, and determination. You have made it! Yes, those sleepless nights were indeed worth it!”

APIIT Sri Lanka is a reputable higher education institution established in partnership with Staffordshire University, UK, and Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation, Malaysia and has turned out over 4,300 highly qualified graduates to date.