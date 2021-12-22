Two killed in Southern Expressway accident

Two people were killed in an accident along the Southern Expressway today.

The accident involved a bowser truck and a lorry, the Police Media Unit said.

A man travelling in the lorry and the drive of the bowser truck were killed in the accident.

The Police said that the accident occurred between the Paratuwa and Kapuduwa interchanges.

According to the Police, the bowser crashed into the lorry which was parked along the expressway.

Another person sustained serious injuries in the accident and is receiving treatment in hospital. (Colombo Gazette)