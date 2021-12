Three more people have been detected with the Omicron Covid variant in Sri Lanka.

Consultant Virologist of the Medical Research Institute, Dr. Jude Jayamaha said that the three people were detected following gene sequencing tests conducted at a local lab.

He said the three individuals had arrived from Sudan and Tanzania between the 16th and 20th of December.

The total number of people detected with the Omicron Covid variant in Sri Lanka has now risen to 7. (Colombo Gazette)