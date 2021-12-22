SJB prepared to work with UNP and others against Government

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) says it is prepared to work with political parties that are against the Government, including the United National Party (UNP).

SJB MP Nalin Bandara Jayamaha said that Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa is prepared to have talks with other opposition groups to reach a common understanding.

Asked if the SJB is prepared to work with the UNP, Nalin Bandara said the SJB will work with anyone that is opposed to the Government, even if it is the UNP.

“We are prepared to have talks and work out a program,” he said.

However, he said the SJB will work with the UNP only under strict conditions.

Nalin Bandara said the SJB may not work with some members of the UNP. (Colombo Gazette)