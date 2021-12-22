Power cuts expected as Norochcholai breaks down again

Power cuts are expected in several areas from today as the Norochcholai coal power plant broke down once again.

The Ministry of Power and Energy said that a malfunction was reported at the Norochcholai coal power plant.

As a result power cuts lasting for approximately 45 minutes can be expected from today until the malfunction is rectified.

Officials said that the recent power cut around the island had affected the Norochcholai coal power plant.

As a result the Norochcholai coal power plant has been experiencing frequent breakdowns this month. (Colombo Gazette)

