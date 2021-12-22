Anusha Palpita appointed new Media Ministry Secretary

Former Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) Anusha Palpita has been appointed as the new Media Ministry Secretary.

Meanwhile, D.M.L.D. Bandaranayake has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The new appointments were made by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President’s Media Spokesman said.

Anusha Palpita also served as the Development Lotteries Board (DLB) Chairman and as the Secretary to the Ministry of Economic Policies and Plan Implementation.

In 2016 Palpita and former presidential secretary Lalith Weeratunga were charged in a case filed alleging that the TRC had spent Rs.600 million to distribute Sil Cloth to the people as part of the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s election campaign.

However, last year the Court of Appeal acquitted both Palpita and Lalith Weeratunga. (Colombo Gazette)