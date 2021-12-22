Ambeon Group appoints Mr. Ravi Abeysuriya as Board Director of Colombo City Holdings PLC

Ambeon Holdings PLC, the multi-discipline diversified conglomerate today announced the appointment of Mr. Ravi Abeysuriya as an independent, non-executive board director of its real estate subsidiary Colombo City Holdings PLC.

Mr. Abeysuriya is credited for establishing several startups in the financial services sector and currently serves as Director/Chief Executive Officer of Candor Equities Limited soon to be renamed Senfin Securities Limited.

He has served as the Founder Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fitch Ratings Lanka the first credit rating agency in Sri Lanka and Amba Research, a pioneer global investment research outsourcing company and Head of Strategic Business Development at the Hayleys Group. Prior to that, he has also served JP Morgan as Head of Corporate Finance where he handled international equity placement and the restructuring of companies. In addition, he has also held senior roles in private equity investment, consulting for the World Bank and the Sri Lankan Government.

Appointed to the Colombo City Holdings Board on 1st of November 2021, Mr. Abeysuriya also serves as a Non-Executive Director on the respective boards of Seylan Bank PLC, HNB Assurance PLC, Bio Foods (Pvt) Ltd, SenFin Asset Management (Pvt) Ltd, Straight Sale (Pvt) Ltd, Sri Lanka Institute of Directors and CFA Society Sri Lanka.

He is also the President of the Association of Alternative Financial Institutions, Council Member of Sri Lanka Institute of Directors, Co-Chairman of the Finance and Capital committee of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce and has served in several committees of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, such as the Codes of Conduct Review Committee, Board Risk Oversight Committee and Financial System Stability Consultative Committee and a permanent member of the Financial Sector Reforms Committee, a Prime Ministerial Task Force and was twice appointed as a commission member of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka.

Mr. Abeysuriya is a Fellow Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, UK, and a CFA Charterholder of CFA Institute, USA and has an MBA from Monash University, Australia. He was named as a ‘Lifetime Achievement’ Award laureate by the CFA Institute in 2017 for his outstanding work and dedication to the investment management profession.

Incorporated in the year 1913 and formerly known as the Colombo Pharmacy, Colombo City Holdings PLC ventured into real-estate management in July 2013 and since then operated within the real estate space. The Board of Colombo City Holdings PLC comprise of eminent personalities – Mr. A G Weerasinghe (Chairman), Dr. Sajeeva Narangoda (Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Ananda Athukorale, Mr. Chirath Devasurendra, Mr. Yudy Kanagasabai and Mr Ravi Abeysuriya.