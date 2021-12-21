Sri Lanka to sign treaty banning nuclear weapons

Sri Lanka has decided to sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, the first multilateral legally-binding instrument for nuclear disarmament.

Foreign Minister, Professor G.L Peiris proposed to the Cabinet that Sri Lanka sign the accord and initiate the applicable national legal formulation review with the objective of finalizing the ratification process as soon as possible.

The agreement on banning nuclear weapons globally was signed on the 07th July 2017 at the United Nations with the support of 122 countries.

The accord was effective since 26th January 2021. While 86 countries have ratified the accord 57 countries have disengaged. Sri Lanka had voted for the accord and supported the endeavour.

The treaty prohibits a full range of nuclear-weapon-related activities, such as undertaking to develop, test, produce, manufacture, acquire, possess or stockpile nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices, as well as the use or threat of use of these weapons.

The Government says signing the accord is in accordance and stands with Sri Lanka’s nuclear disarmament policy. (Colombo Gazette)