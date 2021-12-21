Samsung launches Galaxy A03 Core in Sri Lanka

Samsung, Sri Lanka’s No. 1 smartphone brand, has announced the release of the Galaxy A03 Core. Bringing affordability and awesomeness to your doorstep, it is surefire that Galaxy A03 Core is the next big thing in the Galaxy smartphone-verse. The Galaxy A03 Core, the latest addition to Samsung’s Galaxy A lineup, features a gorgeous 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, a powerful octa-core engine, and a 5000mAh battery.

With a wide HD+ Infinity-V display for a completely immersive viewing experience, you can enjoy all of your entertainment on a whole new level. The high-performance OCTA-core CPU handles all of your apps promptly, and the big 5,000 mAh battery allows you to accomplish more of what you love on your smartphone for a longer period of time.

Galaxy A03 Core is one of the most affordable Samsung products in the market, along with a clean value for money label. Samsung strives to provide its consumers with the optimum experience in terms of utilizing their smartphones, and with the astounding camera quality, display and battery life. Galaxy A03 Core is sure to be an instant hit amongst potential and existing Samsung customers.

Who doesn’t love a smartphone that can double as a movie theater so you can immerse yourself and get an excellent viewing experience? With HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio, Galaxy A03 Core provides vivid clarity while browsing or watching content, offering immersive viewing experience for Gen Z and young millennials who love binging on content.

The Galaxy A03 Core, which is powered by the powerful octa-core Unisoc SC9863A CPU, provides optimum performance, seamless multitasking, and low battery consumption even when surfing and running many programs. This allows users to optimize their browsing speed and get the best out of gaming and video-watching experience without buffering.

The 5000mAh battery delivers enough juice to keep you going, allowing you to spend more time watching content and less time charging your smartphone. If you want to take the perfect selfie for your Instagram page, the Galaxy A03 Core provides an 8MP back camera with an f/2.0 aperture for brilliant shots and a 5MP front camera for excellent selfies.

It’s not just that: you also have plenty of space to store your photos, videos and other files. The Galaxy A03 Core has 32GB of internal memory and expandable capacity up to 1TB, allowing you to store more information without worrying about your smartphone running out of storage space.

The Galaxy A03 Core was built on the newest Android Go platform, which means it comes with lightweight custom apps designed to utilize less storage space for Android Go OS. These customized Android Go 11 apps start 20 percent quicker than Android 10 Go, resulting in a better user experience. Android Go 11 also promises greater security with its new Safe Folder feature, which protects whatever you desire with an encrypted PIN and pattern.

The sleek curves and textured back of the Galaxy A03 Core provide a comfortable hold while viewing your favorite movies or shows. The striped pattern near the camera ups the style factor. The Galaxy A03 Core comes in two basic colors: Black and Blue.