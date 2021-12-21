LAYOUTindex recognized at the FITIS Digital Excellence Awards 2021

Strengthening their position as a leader in providing bespoke software solutions to Sri Lankan and global brands, LAYOUTindex was recently recognized at the FITIS Digital Excellence Awards and Conclave 2021 for successfully commencing their digital transformation journey.

A Sri Lankan multinational company that is at the forefront of the country’s tech revolution, LAYOUTindex takes pride in its global footprint in developing, transforming, and providing cutting edge tech solutions to renowned local and international brands. The recognition at FITIS reinforces LAYOUTindex’s dedication towards revolutionizing the tech space through their extensive portfolio of products and services.

The Federation of Information Technology Industry Sri Lanka (FITIS) is the apex body of the ICT sector in the country, covering all major industry segments such as Hardware, Software, Education & Training, Communication, Professional and Digital Services. FITIS, who has been actively contributing towards changing the landscape of the Sri Lankan ICT industry over the past two decades, recently hosted the FITIS Digital Excellence Awards and Conclave 2021 at the Shangri la Colombo, awarding and recognizing noteworthy change-makers in the ICT sector.

Speaking on the recognition, CEO of LAYOUTindex, Ruchira Pathirana, stated, “Today marks a momentous occasion for all of us at LAYOUTindex who strive to bring the best in tech solutions to our clients across the globe. Spurred by the events of the past two years, we as a company have diverted all our efforts towards our digital transformation and it is truly an honor to be recognized by a pioneering industry body like FITIS. I would like to extend a further note of gratitude to the team at LAYOUTindex, without whom this recognition would have been impossible, and to our local and global clients who have trusted us in taking their brand to new heights.”

LAYOUTindex offers a wide range of products and services which include bespoke software development, UI/UX, QA and testing, cloud hosting and infrastructure, support and maintenance, and a whole range of management systems. Further to this, the company offers its clients a holistic suite of ammunition required to trailblaze through the digital space. LAYOUTindex is also a pioneer and a beacon in the market for omnichannel solutions which includes mobile apps, integrated POS, web apps and back-office apps, including integration with world renowned software. Learn more about LAYOUTindex’s offering at https://www.layoutindex.com/.