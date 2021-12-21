CID records statement from former Senior DIG on Easter attacks

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today recorded a statement from Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Ravi Seneviratne over the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.
Seneviratne had last year told the Presidential Commission investigating the attacks that the suicide bombers including Zahran Hashim are believed to have had planned to carry out the attack in 2020.
He had further said that investigations revealed Zahran had been active since 2014 but had been preparing for an attack since 2017. (Colombo Gazette)
This is not the end, the worst is yet to come. You will eat each other while the country becomes bankrupt during the pandemic.
In 2015, I was one of the seven final candidates to become a vice-chancellor for Colombo University. In my speech I had mentioned that I would work closely with the National University of Singapore to lift the standard of Colombo University. The educated fools laughed at me and shouted during my speech ‘This is not Singapore, this is Sri Lanka.’
Today, you have no fertilizer to grow your own food. Even if you bought rice and vegetables for higher prices, you don’t have the privilege to cook because gas cylinders are exploding in your kitchens. Above all, you can’t even graduate proudly in public after all of your hard works to earn your degree qualification. You are paying a high price for laughing at people like me.
Statements and final reports are very cheap in Sri Lanka :—)))