Change in composition confirmed as cause for gas explosions

A change in the composition has been confirmed as being the main cause for the recent gas explosions, a committee appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to investigate the issue, said today.

The committee chaired by Professor Shantha Walpola said that there are a number of components linked to the domestic gas cylinder, including the stove, regulator and tube.

Professor Shantha Walpola said that during the investigations the committee observed that there was no change in the components linked to the gas cylinder during the months of November and December, when the explosions were reported.

However, he said it was clear there was a change in the composition in the gas cylinder.

He said that while the chances of a gas cylinder exploding were very limited, the change in composition inside the cylinder caused components linked to the cylinder to explode.

Professor Shantha Walpola noted that while some regulators and other components were below standard the main cause for the explosions was found to be the composition in the cylinders.

The final report on the investigation conducted over the domestic gas related explosions, was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday.

The committee briefed the media today on its findings and the recommendations mentioned in the report.

Litro Gas Limited Chairman Theshara Jayasinghe was quoted yesterday as saying that there was no change in the composition of Litro Gas.

However, the former Executive Director at the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA), Thushan Gunawardena had alerted the authorities earlier over the change in the composition but his concerns had been disregarded.

He had noted that the butane-to-propane gas composition in some domestic gas cylinders had been changed.

Gunawardena had warned that the alleged change in the composition could pose a serious threat to the consumers. (Colombo Gazette)