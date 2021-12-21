Cabinet approves proposal to allocate land to Yohani

Cabinet has approved a proposal to allocate land to singer Yohani de Silva for her achievements as an internationally recognised singer.

Cabinet co-spokesman Dallus Alahapperuma said that the proposal was put forward by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He said the proposal was made on a request made by several people.

The Prime Minister had proposed allocating a 9.68 perch land adjoining to the land leased to members of the 1996 World Cup winning cricket team on a 99-year lease basis, located at Robert Gunawardena Mawatha, Battaramulla.

The land located at Robert Gunawardena Mawatha, Battaramulla belongs to the Urban Development Authority.

Yohani de Silva rose to fame with the song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ which has reached nearly 200 million views on YouTube so far.

The song has become popular in a number of countries, especially India. (Colombo Gazette)