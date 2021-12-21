Barista’s “Share a Meal” Project Brings the Joy of Christmas this Season

Barista Coffee Lanka (Pvt) Ltd. goes beyond a good cup of coffee to celebrate Christmas every year and share the joys of the season with everyone. This year for the second consecutive year, Barista joins hands with the SOS Children’s Village Sri Lanka (SOSCVSL) to make Christmas a memorable one for the children.

“As the largest café chain in Sri Lanka Barista takes pride in leading the coffee industry while building our community over competition and by setting a great example of celebrating every life now than ever. With the ongoing situation in the country, it has been a tough ride to all in this industry, yet barista decided to continue the work we did last year with the SOS Children’s Village like last year”, said Dilupa Pathirana, Barista’s Chief Executive Officer.

The memorandum of understanding for this year’s program was signed under the patronage of National Director of SOSCVSL Divakar Rathnadurai along with officials from both parties who attended the launch ceremony at the Barista Staple Street outlet.

Under the MOU Barista pledges to donate 10% of the total sales from the special Christmas menu to SOSCVSL.

Furthermore, Barista launched a special project where customers can also contribute to the cause of this heartiest campaign. “Share a Meal” Christmas tree shaped tokens worth just 200 rupees can be purchased from any Barista outlet or on the Barista app. Each token will provide 3 meals per child. Customers can purchase these special coupons and join the activity of hanging the coupons on the Christmas trees at all outlets while making a wish for this Christmas. Barista has also placed tills at all the outlets where customers can make any amount of a donation directly to SOSCVSL.

In Sri Lanka, SOS Children’s Villages have served the public for almost 40 years since it first set foot in Sri Lanka in 1981. There are six SOS Children’s Villages in Sri Lanka located in Piliyandala, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle, Anuradhapura, Monaragala, and Jaffna. They currently have 865 children at these centers to care for.