Bakery owners scrap control price on bakery products

Bakery owners have decided to scrap the control price on bakery products.

The Bakery Owners Association said that the control price on bakery products will be scrapped from tonight.

The decision was taken following the overnight increase in the price of fuel.

The Bakery Owners Association said that prices will be determined based on supply and demand.

Bakery owners had earlier announced a control price on bakery products including short eats and kottu rotti.

Both the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) announced an increase in fuel prices from today.

Accordingly, CPC said that a litre of Petrol 92 ( Octane) has been increased from Rs 157 to 177 (Rs 20), 95 (octane ) from Rs 184 to 207 by (Rs 23), Auto diesel from Rs 111 to 121 (Rs 10), Super diesel from Rs 144 to 159 (Rs 15) and Kerosene from Rs 77 to 87 by (Rs 10).

Lanka Indian Oil said that it has increased the price of Petrol 92 ( Octane) from Rs 157 to 177 (Rs 20), 95 (octane ) from Rs 184 to 210 by (Rs 26), Auto diesel from Rs 111 to 121 (Rs 10), Super diesel from Rs 144 to 159 (Rs 15) and Kerosene from Rs 77 to 87 by (Rs 10). (Colombo Gazette)