Vaccination card likely to be mandatory to enter public places from January

The Government is likely to make the Covid vaccination card mandatory to enter public places starting from January 1, reports said.

The Associated Press quoted Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga as saying that health officials were drawing up arrangements on implementing the decisions.

However, there was no confirmation from the Ministry of Health to the claims.

Since Sri Lanka lifted a six-week lockdown on October 1, life has begun returning to normal, with the reopening of cinemas, restaurants and wedding parties.

Restrictions put into place after the country was faced with a third wave of COVID-19 infections caused by the Delta variant in April have been gradually lifted.

However, police continue to enforce the wearing of face masks and maintenance of social distance in public places. Restrictions also remain on public transport and large-scale gatherings are discouraged.

COVID-19 cases surged in Sri Lanka in July and the country was placed under a conditional lockdown from August 20 to October 1.

At the peak, daily infections rose to more than 3,000 with 200 or more deaths. New daily infections have since fallen to around 500 and deaths to less than 20.

Since Sri Lanka’s first COVID-19 patient was detected in March 2020, the country has recorded 578,439 confirmed cases and 14,720 deaths from the virus. (Associated Press / Colombo Gazette)