Sri Lankan Buddhist monks invoke blessings on Dalai Lama

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks invoked blessings on Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, during a Buddhist event held virtually, which was attended by the highest spiritual leader of Tibet.

The Chief Incumbent of the Pirivena of the Asgiri Maha Vihara, the Venerable Narampanawe Ananda Thero, thanked the Dalai Lama for speaking at the event held over the weekend.

He then invoked blessings on the Dalai Lama saying his teachings should be practised by all.

“As Sri Lankan Buddhist monks we would like to bless the Dalai Lama,” the Venerable Narampanawe Ananda Thero said.

The Buddhist event was organised by the Sri Lankan Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood Society.

The Dalai Lama’s two days of teachings on Maha Satipatthana Sutta for Theravada Sangha members from Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand was followed by a question and answer session.

A number of Sri Lankan devotees and monks from other countries posed questions to the Dalai Lama.

The organisers said that the Dalai Lama spoke at the request of the Buddhadasa Indapanno Archives – Suan Mokkh Bangkok, Srivijaya State Buddhist Council of Tangerang-Banten Indonesia, Theravada Buddhist Council Malaysia, Sri Lanka Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood Society, ASEAN Dhammaduta Project and the Tibetan Buddhist Center Singapore.

Sri Lanka has so far refused to allow the Dalai Lama to visit Sri Lanka as a result of pressure from China. (Colombo Gazette)