Mahinda says Jesus set a good example to the world

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says Jesus Christ set a good example to the world by not hating even those who crucified him.

The Prime Minister said this at the State Christmas celebrations held at St.Mary’s College in Kegalle today. Rajapaksa spoke at the event from Temple Trees via video link.

Speaking at the event the Prime Minister said that every religion promotes peace and not hate.

He recalled the last words of Jesus Christ before he was crucified on the cross where he forgave those who killed him.

The Prime Minister also noted that religion plays a big role in ensuring discipline in society.

He said that discipline cannot be ensured by attacking anyone both verbally or physically.

First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa also attended the event in Kegalle. (Colombo Gazette)