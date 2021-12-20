Government doctors to go on strike

Government doctors have decided to go on strike tomorrow (Tuesday) over various demands.

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) said that it will launch the strike at 8am tomorrow.

The GMOA staged a 24-hour token strike today as well in Mannar, Trincomalee, Ratnapura, Nuwara-Eliya and Polonnaruwa.

The strike was against the decision by the Secretary to the Ministry of Health to grant post internship appointments.

According to the GMOA, the strike to be launched tomorrow will be staged across the island.

The GMOA said the strike will not affect emergency services or the COVID vaccination program. (Colombo Gazette)