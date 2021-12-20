Collaboration mooted between Yohani and K-pop bands

The idea of a collaboration between Sri Lankan singing sensation Yohani and K-pop bands is being considered.

K-pop music is huge in Korea and is also popular in Sri Lanka because of bands such as BTS.

The Korean Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Santhush Woonjin JEONG met singer and Samsung Brand Ambassador for Sri Lanka, Yohani De Silva at the Korean Embassy.

Congratulating Yohani on her success as a music artiste, Ambassador Santhush stated, “Your musical journey so far has been incredible and it certainly is a great achievement for Sri Lanka. “Manike Mage Hithe” is trending worldwide and has almost reached 200 million views on YouTube. I am very impressed by your voice and your song. Music can unite people and countries across the world. Your song is an example for music being a universal language. The Korean Embassy is keen on advancing cultural cooperation between Korean and Sri Lanka. While it is indeed a great pleasure that many Sri Lankan people are interested in Korean culture such as K-pop music and K-dramas, my mission is to promote the Sri Lankan culture including music and dramas in Korea as well.”

Yohani said that she is a big fan of K-pop groups such as Blackpink and their music, dance and outlooks highly inspire her. As the Samsung Ambassador to Sri Lanka she is keen to explore opportunities in Korea and stated that she looks forward to cultural collaborations with Korea in the future.

Ambassador Santhush further stated “Yohani, as your name means, you are a gigantic strength that can bolster our cultural ties. These days many people not only in Sri Lanka, but in many countries in the world have become familiar with the lyrics of ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ thanks to you. There is endless potential for our two countries to promote cultural ties.”

Ambassador Santhush Woonjin JEONG also wore the “Live Together” campaign masks along with Yohani De Silva, for a commemorative photograph. (Colombo Gazette)