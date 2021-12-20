China further clamps down on religious groups

The Chinese authorities have been pushing forward with their planned move to amend Chinese Communist Party (CCP) doctrine on religious policy as it tightens control on religious groups of all sorts throughout the country.

A recent report by China Christian Daily covered a two-day conference held in Beijing earlier this month, with CCP cadres insisting on “sinicising religion in China” and preparing a range of new ideological concepts aimed at doing so.

Emphasis was also reportedly placed on guiding religion to “adapt to the socialist society”, reports Taiwan News.

The new push comes after authorities arrested Christians from the Early Rain Qingcaodi Church in the Sichuanese city of Deyang last month, according to ChinaAid.

Among those rounded up on “fraud” charges were church pastors, community leaders, and volunteers, the news portal reported.

The church is a faction of the Western China Reformed Presbytery group and has been under pressure from the Chinese government for several years now.

The trouble began after a former elder in the church signed a joint statement in 2018 calling for freedom for Christian churches throughout the country, reports Taiwan News.

The statement eventually garnered signatures from over 400 Chinese pastors. Many were later tracked down and slapped with criminal charges or jailed, per Licas, the news portal reported. (Courtesy justearthnews)