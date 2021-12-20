APS tragedy is ‘still a bleeding wound’, says former Pak president Asif Zardari

Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari criticized Imran Khan’s government for its failure to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) against terrorism, adding that the APS tragedy is “still a plague that bleeds ”.

On December 16, 2014, six terrorists affiliated with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attacked the army’s public school in the northwestern city of Peshawar. 147 people, including 132 children, were killed in the attack.

“The national action plan was a promise to punish terrorists. Unfortunately, the promise made to the nation has not been kept, ”he said in a message on the seventh anniversary of the tragic APS attack in Peshawar, as quoted by Geo News.

It comes as Imran Khan’s government is negotiating with the TTP, which has drawn widespread criticism from opposition parties.

Zardari said that until the criminals are apprehended, the country will continue to owe the “innocent martyrs”. Former Pak chairman said the APS tragedy is “still a bleeding wound”. According to the former president, if they had the possibility, these terrorists would be “apprehended” and “condemned to death”.

The Pakistani Taliban, who are in talks with Imran Khan’s government, have yet to show remorse for the Peshawar school massacre in 2014, according to Dawn.

The Pakistani newspaper also raised questions about the lack of transparency on the terms of these negotiations with the TTP. He also stressed that there is not much to suggest that the terrorist group is ready and willing to give up its violent ways.

Last week, TTP announced that it would not extend the ceasefire for a month, accusing Islamabad of failing to fulfill its obligations under the agreement.

“First, the removal of the TLP’s name (…) as a banned organization set a dangerous precedent in the country, as it came days after its violent protest march to Islamabad. in the country, “Sehar Kamran, director of the Center for Pakistan and Gulf Studies think tank, told Russian news agency Sputnik. (ANI)