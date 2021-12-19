US Senate confirms Julie Chung as new envoy to Sri Lanka

The US Senate has confirmed Julie Chung as the new US Ambassador to Sri Lanka.

US President President Joe Biden had nominated Julie Chung as the new US Ambassador to Sri Lanka.

Chung is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service and a class of Minister-Counselor.

She served as the Acting Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs at the US Department of State.

Chung was previously Director of the Office of Japanese Affairs at the Department.

She has served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh, Cambodia and Economic Counselor at the US Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand.

Earlier, Chung was Chief of Staff to the Transition Coordinator at the US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq.

She has also served at the US Embassies in Colombia, Vietnam and Japan, and the US Consulate General in Guangzhou, China.

She is a Pickering Fellow and earned a B.A. at the University of California-San Diego and an M.A. at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs.

She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Secretary’s Distinguished Honor Award.

Chung speaks Korean, Japanese, Spanish, and Khmer. (Colombo Gazette)