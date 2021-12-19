Sri Lanka Navy detains 43 Indian fishermen for poaching

The Sri Lanka Navy has detained 43 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lanka waters.
The Navy said the Indians were detained during a special operation conducted by the Navy at sea, Southeast of Delft Island in Jaffna last night (Saturday).
According to the Navy, the Indians were on six fishing boats.
Fast Attack Craft of the 04th Fast Attack Craft Flotilla (4 FAF) attached to the Northern Naval Command detained the Indian fishermen.
The Sri Lanka Navy said the operation was carried out while adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. Arrangements are being made to hand the Indians over to the relevant authorities for onward legal action.
The Sri Lanka Navy said it will continue to patrol Sri Lankan waters to prevent illegal fishing practices and other illegal acts by foreign fishermen. (Colombo Gazette)
