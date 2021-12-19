Another 12 Indians arrested in Sri Lankan waters

Another 12 Indian fishermen were arrested in Sri Lankan waters today, raising the number of Indians arrested to 55 in two days.

The Navy said that two Indian fishing trawlers with 12 Indian fishermen on board, were detained, while they were poaching in Sri Lankan waters south of Mannar today.

The Navy said the operation was carried out adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.

Arrangements are being made to hand over the Indian fishermen to the relevant authorities for onward legal action.

The Sri Lanka Navy had earlier detained 43 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lanka waters.

The Navy said the Indians were detained during a special operation conducted by the Navy at sea, Southeast of Delft Island in Jaffna last night (Saturday). (Colombo Gazette)