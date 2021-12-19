Acting Minister of Finance discusses a range of issues at Port City

Acting Minister of Finance and Foreign Minister Professor G.L Peiris undertook an observation tour of the Colombo Port City.

He inquired about the current development activities at the Colombo Port City and pointed out the need to expedite such activities.

The Minister has discussed a range of issues in this regard.

Professor G.L. Peiris was appointed as the acting Minister of Finance in the absence of Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa left for Dubai last week on a private visit. (Colombo Gazette)