Sysco LABS launches first ‘PerfUp’ panel discussion showcasing best minds in Software and Quality Engineering

Sysco LABS Sri Lanka, the innovation arm of Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), a Fortune 500 company and the global leader in foodservice, hosted ‘PerfUp’, a new initiative and the first in a series of virtual panel discussions to showcase the best minds in Software and Quality Engineering.

The PerfUp inaugural launch event held recently featured industry experts in different areas of technology who took a deep dive into the topic of transformation through the lens of performance engineering. LMD – the voice of business was also on-board as the official business magazine and media partner for the event.

The initiative aims to bring together performance engineering enthusiasts to share their experience and expertise, discuss best practices, and explore ideas in the performance engineering space and beyond.

The first PerfUp panel comprised Dilhan Manawadu, Director – Development Platform, Sysco Corporation, who spoke from an Agile and Delivery point of view saying, “In a society where instant gratification is key, development teams must focus on the customer experience now more than ever before. Delivering mission critical software solutions that are perfectly testedis imperative. This aspiration towards perfection should be integrated into your strategy from start to finish.”

Rohana Kumara, Vice President – Engineering and Architecture, the second panelist from Sysco LABS shared his experience with performance engineering saying, “Left shifting many Quality Engineering activities in the software development life cycle has proven to be very effective, but most performance testing still follows the traditional approach of waiting till the end of the SDL, resulting in time wasted on fixing issues that could have been mitigated. In order to left shift, you must acquire a change mindset and be willing to adopt modern technologies and existing practices into your performance testing, which could save time and result in a perfect delivery.”

The third panelist, Suraj Rebera, Lead – Performance Engineering, Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) commented on the necessity of performance engineering saying, “Production failures are no fun, but it is fun to be a part of a successful performance engineering team with a unique skill set who will not rest until reasons and answers are found.”

Delivering his summary of the event, moderator Janith Gunasekara – Director Quality Engineering, Sysco LABS said, “When building a supercar, you can’t just add an engine and test it. You need to design it, source the materials, hire the right people, use the right tools. The same applies to the performance of a product. Performance engineering demands attention to business requirements, design, application, environment monitoring stack, implementation, and testing.”

Future PerfUp events will feature expert panels who will share their knowledge and experience to invigorate and inspire individuals to embrace a performance engineering approach to ensure greater value for all stakeholders. Subsequent panel discussions will include topics such as engineering concepts, the processes, tools, mobile performance engineering, industry success stories, and key takeaways from the speakers.