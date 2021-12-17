Rhino affirms its contribution towards the local economy

Rhino, the nation’s leading provider of roofing solutions, marked the key milestone of exporting its first 1,000 containers of roofing sheets to South Asian locations, in Colombo on December 14, 2021. Hon. Minister of Finance, Basil Rajapaksa was the Chief Guest at the event hosted by E.J. Gnanam, Managing Director of Rhino Roofing Products Limited with the participation of distinguished guests, and the Senior Management of the company.

Rhino Roofing Products Limited was named ‘Best Exporter’, in the Value-Added Minerals Sector at the recently held Presidential Export Awards 2020/21 hosted by the Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB), cementing its standing in the country as a key contributor to the economy.

“Continuous self-improvement and investments in world-class technologies that add value to consumers have made it possible for Rhino to reach this milestone and to contribute to the national economy during such a challenging period. As a 100% Sri Lankan company, for decades our focus has been on providing the best quality products to the market. Now we have strategically repositioned ourselves to compete against global players, by creating demand for quality roofing products which we supply”, Rhino Roofing Products Limited, Managing Director, E.J. Gnanam stated at the ceremony.

Chairman & Chief Executive at EDB, Suresh De Mel; Director of The Board of Investment, Pasan Wanigasekara; High Commissioner of Pakistan (Acting) for Sri Lanka, Tanvir Ahmad; Additional Director General of Department of Government Information, Milinda Rajapaksha; Director of Commerce and Head of Trade Promotion at the Department of Commerce, G L Gnanadeva and President of the Sri Lanka Pakistan Business Council, Somasundaram Deivanayagam, were among the dignitaries that graced the occasion with their presence.

Suresh De Mel of the EDB presented a token of appreciation to Jude Fernando, Director, Rhino Roofing Products Limited at the ceremony; in appreciation of the company’s achievements in the category of non-traditional exports under his leadership.

“I am grateful to the support extended to us by the Minister and all state officials, as Rhino continues on its journey to becoming a truly global company, committed to quality and to sustainable business practices. I am also proud of the Rhino team who, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, enabled the company to serve the Sri Lankan economy by boosting local manufacturing and reaching the export market. We look forward to exploring new growth pockets in the global market for Sri Lankan products and becoming a significant contributor to the export income of the country.” Gnanam added.

Rhino’s fortified production facility in Sri Lanka is well-equipped with world-class manufacturing plants. The company uses state-of-the-art technology and premium quality raw materials in world class-production processes. The company places a high priority on the environment, eliminating pollution by completely recycling waste and conserving natural resources by reducing energy consumption. As a socially responsible organization, Rhino has placed paramount importance on embedding sustainable practices and community welfare into its business approach. Through the establishment of four pillars of sustainability, ‘People, Product, Community and Planet’, Rhino has reshaped its business strategy to create a platform for sustainable development in its journey to neutralize its carbon footprint by 2030.