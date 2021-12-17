Microsoft and Trainocate pave the way for a technologically brighter tomorrow through digital skills training for students

Microsoft and Trainocate, a learning and development service provider, will work alongside each other to bridge the digital skills divide in Sri Lanka and route students to diverse and equitable hiring and employment opportunities.

With this partnership Microsoft is aiming to reach more than 600 undergraduate and graduate students in Sri Lanka to address the needs of students who require digital skills to stay competitive and empower them to seize the employment opportunities of the future.

Trainocate was recognized as the 2021 Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“Trainocate is thrilled to be collaborating with Microsoft. Now more than ever, we must work to uplift and train the youth to ensure they are meeting the needs of the current labor market,” said Zafarullah Hashim, Chief Executive Officer of Trainocate SEA New Markets and UAE. “We hope that our partnership with Microsoft becomes a model for digital workforce training. We are committed to this effort and appreciate the investments that Microsoft is making in our community.”

Microsoft is committed to building an ecosystem that provides upskilling, re-skilling and cross-skilling for in-demand jobs and a path to employment that supports long-term careers. The company will award free vouchers to 500 participants to help them sit for their Microsoft Azure Certification Exam. The top 10 students will receive a scholarship to study accredited instructor-led role-based Microsoft certification courses. The students that complete these courses will be offered internship positions at leading global ICT-BPO companies operating in Sri Lanka.

“Equitable access to digital skills training creates long-term career pathways for our students, unlocking the type of economic opportunities that strengthen communities,” said Sook Hoon Cheah, General Manager for the Southeast Asia New Markets in Asia-Pacific, Microsoft “We believe that success hinges on our ability to foster a culture of innovation and empowering our diverse workforce to evolve, adapt and grow. Our partnership with Trainocate serves as a model for the kind of positive change that can be driven in Sri Lanka by working together.”

Microsoft aims to empower every student on the planet to achieve more. The company is helping education institutions digitally transform to engage students, empower educators, optimize institutions, and transform learning.