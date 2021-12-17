Litro and Laugfs ordered to only distribute gas which meets SLSI standards

Litro and Laugfs have been ordered to only distribute gas which meets the Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI) standards.

The Court of Appeal also ordered the two main gas companies in Sri Lanka to recall all unused gas cylinders released to the market.

The Court issued the order when a writ application filed by public interest litigation activist Nagananda Kodituwakku was taken up for hearing.

Kodituwakku sought action against Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardena, State Minister of Consumer Protection Lasantha Alagiyawanna as well as the Chairman of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) and the Director-General of the Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI).

The case was filed after several explosions linked to leaking gas cylinders were reported around the country. (Colombo Gazette)